Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in self-isolation, cancels tours

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in self-isolation after coming in contact with Covid-19-affected person

Priyanka tested negative for Covid-19 but doctors have advised her to be in home isolation for the next few days

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 02 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 15:08 ist
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be in self-isolation at home for the next few days after she came in contact with Covid-19-affected person.

Priyanka tested negative for Covid-19 but doctors have advised her to be in home isolation for the next few days, she tweeted.

She has cancelled her campaign tours for Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

More to follow...

