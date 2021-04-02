Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in self-isolation after coming in contact with Covid-19-affected person

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be in self-isolation at home for the next few days after she came in contact with Covid-19-affected person.
Priyanka tested negative for Covid-19 but doctors have advised her to be in home isolation for the next few days, she tweeted.
हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021
She has cancelled her campaign tours for Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
More to follow...
