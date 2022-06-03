Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests Covid-19 positive, in isolation

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated herself, a day after her mother and party president Sonia Gandhi was found infected by the virus.

She has attended a series of meetings with Congress leaders in the past week and was in Lucknow to be part of the Uttar Pradesh Chintan Shivir, a follow-up to the party’s Udaipur Chintan Shivir.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," Priyanka tweeted.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday that Sonia is in isolation as per medical advice. Sonia had developed a mild fever and other Covid-19 systems and a test was conducted, the results of which confirmed virus infection.

Surjewala asserted that Sonia will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 as per the summons issued by the agency in the National Herald case.

The Congress had on Tuesday said the ED had issued summons to Sonia and Rahul for questioning and both would appear before the agency. Rahul was initially summoned on June 2 but as he is abroad, he has sought time after June 5 to appear before the agency.