Priyanka Gandhi's PA 'threatened' Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam, booked

Archana's father has also demanded security for the daughter, claiming a threat to her life

IANS
IANS, Meerut,
  • Mar 08 2023, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 10:47 ist
Archana Gautam. Credit: Screengrab of Facebook Live

Bigg Boss-16 contestant and Congress candidate in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Archana Gautam has alleged that the personal secretary of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra threatened to kill her. 

Archana Gautam's father, Gautam Buddha, has lodged a case against Sandeep Singh at Partapur police station in Meerut. He has alleged that Sandeep Singh not only uttered casteist words to his daughter but also threatened to kill her.

Gautam Buddha said that his daughter Archana Gautam has been trying to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a long time, but Sandeep Singh was not allowing her to meet.

He said that Archana Gautam was called to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on February 26 by Sandeep Singh to participate in the Congress General Convention on the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi.

Archana Gautam asked for an appointment with Priyanka Gandhi, but Sandeep Singh refused and then misbehaved with her.

Recently, Archana Gautam had come live on Facebook where she made several allegations against Sandeep Singh.

In Facebook Live, Archana Gautam said that the entire Congress party is angry with Sandeep Singh. She said that Singh does not even allow anyone to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She said that Singh had even threatened to put her in jail.

Archana's father has also demanded security for the daughter, claiming a threat to her life.

The Meerut Police has now started investigation in this matter after registering a case under Section 504, 506 of IPC and SC ST Act.

