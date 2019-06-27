Priyanka takes charge of UP Cong revamping

In an apparent bid to strengthen the organisation after the drubbing in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken upon herself the task of revamping the state unit of the party.

According to the sources in the UP Congress here, Priyanka has held a series of meetings with party workers and leaders from different parts of the state to take their feedback on how to strengthen the organisation at the grass root level.

Sources said that Priyanka had also met people from different professions and sought their suggestions about the issues that could be taken up by the grand old party in the state to take on the present dispensation.

''Priyankaji has met over one thousand people so far....they included ordinary Congress workers, students, teachers and others,'' said a senior UP Congress leader here.

He said that the Congress general secretary was ''upset'' with the senior state party leaders for appointing their ''lackeys'' as office bearers of the district units of the party in UP.

''It was found while trying to ascertain the causes that led to the drubbing of the party in the state in the general elections that at many places the presidents and other senior office bearers of the district unit were drivers and servants of senior leaders,'' said the Congress leader.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the party high command dissolved all district units in the state.

''Priyankaji has taken control of the UP Congress......she is calling the shots now....she has formed special teams, which have been visiting the districts and collecting feedback from different sources,'' he added.

Sources said that Priyanka also planned to visit the state in the next few days and hold parleys with the district and block level leaders of the party.

Despite extensive campaigning by Priyanka, Congress could win only the Raebareli seat. Even party president Rahul Gandhi lost in Amethi though Priyanka had camped there for several days and sought votes for him.