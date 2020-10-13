Probe all instances of use of force by police in enforcing Covid-19 guidelines: NHRC

Contending that rising stress among personnel is leading to more incidents of police misconduct, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued advisory listing measures to be taken, including probing the use of force in enforcing Covid-19 guidelines, addressing cases of domestic violence and minimise factors that lead to various forms of aggression by personnel.

While asking the police across the country to take proactive measures to address work-related stress, the NHRC has also asked the administration to ensure that there is an investigation into all instances of the use of force by its personnel in enforcing Covid-19 guidelines like lockdown of containment zones and social distancing norms.

As on September 28, more than 1.24 lakh police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 and 674 died with the NHRC saying that many agencies were caught unprepared for the mental stress that their officers would experience.

Apprehending a second wave or future outbreaks of the pandemic, the NHRC said it is to be kept in mind that the pandemic has a "disastrous impact" on the poor and it is important that the police devise sensitive approaches to the hardships and frustrations of the people. Personnel should be sensitised to develop a deep understanding of how people are being affected by the lock-down.

In instructions to state police chiefs, the advisory said they should reach out to the personnel more often with circulars and appreciations besides looking into their grievances. Measures also should be taken to build immunity among personnel.

Amid complaints that police had committed excesses while enforcing lockdown earlier, the NHRC said that any use of force in managing the assembly must be proportionate and only when necessary and authorised by law in accordance with procedural safeguards. "The SOP should state that all use of force will be investigated, and excess force penalised," the advisory insisted.

At the same time, the advisory acknowledged that police personnel have been expected to coordinate local shutdowns, encourage social distancing, and enforce stay-at-home mandates all while completing the responsibilities for which they are "already understaffed and underfunded".

"Law enforcement officers are not immune from the stress that Covid-19 placed on the general population...As first responders normally and more so during the shutdown, they may experience increased stress risk due to the prolonged threat of virus exposure and stay-at-home ordinance compliance enforcement," the advisory said adding police personnel are forced deal with implementing "unpopular rules that they did not create" and are challenged on political, legal and economic grounds.

The NHRC said that the country is witnessing more incidents of police misconduct, which is associated with an increase in organisational stressors. Therefore, it said, there is a need for soft-skill training as an integral part of the training curriculum.

The advisory also asked Station House Officers to avoid arrests in minor and bailable cases. "Arrests and remand to be undertaken only in serious cases. In non-bailable offences, the accused should be produced before the court at the earliest if he or she is no longer required for investigation," it said.

Other instructions included wearing masks and gloves during arrest and avoiding long conversations with motorists during vehicle checking.