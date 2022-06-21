Probe shows 24 members with RSS links involved in curriculum revision: Report

An investigation led by The Indian Express looked into the people involved in the restructuring of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for schools and found that at least 24 members had RSS links, some even serving functionaries, in at least 17 of the 24 national focus groups.

The national focus groups working on curriculum changes include members like a national co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and the chief of Vidya Bharati, the investigation showed. The work of the focus groups would pave the way for the NCERT framework.

The 12-member committee for curriculum revision is led by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan and is appointed by the Union Ministry of Education. The NCF focus groups have seven to 10 members each and are divided into education categories like 'Philosophy and Aims of Education', 'Education in Social Sciences', 'Science Education', 'Mathematics', 'Arts Education' and 'Guidance and Counselling' among others.

The Indian Express reached out to the 24 members with RSS links. Many responded that their affiliation to the RSS or to bodies like the ABVP had no effect on their curriculum revision work while some advocated for the 'Indianness' and 'Indianisation' of the curriculum.

Dr Bhagawati Prakash Sharma, Gautam Buddha University ex-vice-chancellor and national co-convenor of SJM, said, "I am with the SJM because it is a movement. SJM is a forum that is about awakening people about economic patriotism. I am also in the central committee of SJM."

Datta Bhikaji Naik, Goa Wing committee member of RSS-affiliate Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, said: "Aspects of Indian philosophy should be conveyed to students through short stories and Sanskrit should be used as a link language."

Prof Mamta Singh, visual arts associate professor and member of the Arts Education national focus group, has been associated with the ABVP for three decades. She said, "We need to go beyond Islamic architecture and focus on Indian art forms and culture."

Prof Ramachandra G Bhat is a key member of the All India Gurukulam Prakalpa of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, an RSS body. He said, "Our focus group made recommendations on introducing Indianness in every aspect of education."