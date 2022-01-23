'Professor of management': Why Anand Mahindra praised this Chennai auto driver

Most auto drivers across India work on a typical model — ferry passengers from point A to B, often tackling issues like bad roads and traffic. But one auto driver from Chennai decided to be atypical, earning him fame and recognition, even from industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Anna Durai is no common auto driver. He has his own Facebook and Twitter pages with over 20,000 followers between them, he's given speeches at TEDx and educational institutes like IITs and ISB, and he's often looked upon as a benchmark for customer service in the field. He shot to fame after he started introducing add-ons like WiFi, laptops and even in-ride snacks to his customers during traffic-heavy auto rides.

Inspired by Durai's customer engagement skills, Mahindra said: "If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management."

Anna Durai moved to Chennai when he was 4 years old. His father and brother are auto drivers and he says he was meant to follow them on the same path.

“The original plan was to become a businessman and earn enough to solve our financial crisis. But the very same crisis forced me to drop out of Class 12 and start working. I chose not to complain, and instead bring my passion into what I was already doing. I began with placing newspapers in the backseat and gradually introduced new services,” Durai told The Better India.

Careful not to go overboard with his services, Durai gradually introduced new things to his auto — WiFi, laptops, tablets and even in-ride snacks being some of them — as he worked and engaged with his customers and their needs. His education, he said, started the day he began identifying and prioritising ideas to win over customers.

“One may think an auto ride is just about transporting a passenger from one area to another, but it can be so much more. Traffic jams in the IT corridor are frequent, so passengers tend to feel irritated while waiting. The WiFi keeps them engaged. Once a customer urgently needed a laptop and I felt bad for not being able to provide him with one. The next day, I had a laptop and tablet. These gadgets led to social media selfies which in turn increased my customers,” he told TBI.

“There are all kinds of people who take my ride — friendly, shy, sad, happy, or confused. I am always welcoming and for that, I learnt to say hello in nine languages. I even learnt the names of Hindi movies, scientists, freedom fighters, famous places across India, and sports to make them feel at home. They are surprised and happy when there is something common to talk about. People everywhere are the same, you just need to find that one hook,” he said.

Durai also told the publication that he offers advanced booking for rides, which is especially beneficial to foreigners. He also offers free rides to teachers, and post-pandemic, he says he's offering them to sanitation workers, nurses and doctors. "Teachers shape engineers, doctors, lawyers, journalists and so on. Theirs is one of the noblest professions. This is my way of showing them gratitude for their tremendous work," he said.

