Project Tiger a glowing tribute to India's steadfast commitment to wildlife conservation: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lauded India's tiger conservation programme launched 50 years ago and said it is a testimony to the collective resolve of people to restore the country's ecological balance and strive to live in harmony with nature.

In a Facebook post, he said the country must continue to move on the path and take strides to preserve and protect nature in all its glory.

"It is our national heritage, something that we must all be proud of," he said.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, Gandhi said it is a glowing tribute to India's steadfast commitment to wildlife conservation and the inspiring legacy of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"This ambitious project was launched 50 years ago to protect the dwindling population of India's national animal - the magnificent tiger. Five decades on, the roaring success of the project is a testimony to the collective resolve of our people to restore India's ecological balance and strive to live in harmony with nature," he said.

This same determination was reflected in 2005 too when a Tiger Task Force was constituted by the UPA government under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, furthering India's efforts towards tiger conservation, Gandhi noted.