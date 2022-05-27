Propaganda against Nehru on social media can't undermine his contribution to modern India: Gehlot

'Propaganda against Nehru can't lower his importance'

Gehlot said it was due to Nehru's great personality, scientific and humanistic thinking and vision that the country has reached this stage of development today

  May 27 2022, 21:40 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the importance of Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to the formation of modern India cannot be undermined by the propaganda being done on social media against the country's first prime minister.

Gehlot said it was due to Nehru's great personality, scientific and humanistic thinking and vision that the country has reached this stage of development today.

After paying tributes to Nehru on his 58th death anniversary, Gehlot said he also played a big role in the 1947 freedom movement and was imprisoned for many years.

"The young generation should take inspiration from this contribution towards the country," the senior Congress leader said.

"The importance of his contribution to the freedom struggle and the formation of modern India cannot be undermined by the current propaganda being done against Pandit Nehru on social media," Gehlot added.

