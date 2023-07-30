Add 'swasthya, shiksha' to 'roti, kapda, makaan': RSS

Proper 'swasthya, shiksha' to be added to 'roti, kapda aur makaan': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat called for the expansion of high-quality education and health services. 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Thane,
  • Jul 30 2023, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 19:31 ist
Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

In the modern context, proper ‘shiksha aur swasthya’ has to be added to the concept of ‘roti kapda aur makaan’, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

“We all are aware of ‘roti kapda aur makaan’ (food, clothing, shelter), but in today’s world, we have to add to the mix proper ‘shiksha aur swasthya’ (education and health)…these are also basic necessities,” he said. 

“Nowadays, the situation is such that people are ready to do anything for education and health because both have become very expensive,” he said and called for the expansion of high-quality education and health services. 

Also Read | Swachh Bharat Abhiyan had profound impact on temples, their cleanliness quotient: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat was speaking at the bhoomi-poojan ceremony of the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital and Trimandir Sankool - which is a project of the Jain International Trade Organisation  (JITO Trust) in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital in Thane city. 

“You have a hospital as well as temple…’jeev’ and ‘Shiv' reside together here,” Dr Bhagwat said. 

He also cited the example of India fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was about collective spirit…it was a fight by the people, doctors, the hospitals and their staff, NGOs, philanthropists and the government,” he said. 

Bhagwat pointed out that health risks are increasing in he present day and age. “One of the main reasons is that lifestyle is changing…many of the diseases are lifestyle diseases or psychosomatic disorders,” the RSS chief noted, and spoke about ‘struggle for existence’ and ‘survival of the fittest’.

