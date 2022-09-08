Property rights, helpline: Activists seek better deal for transwomen

Several transgender activists demanded equal property rights for transwomen in a consultation conducted by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi on Wednesday.

Other suggestions include access to insurance, an inclusive curriculum in schools to sensitise students and teachers to curb high dropout rates among transgirls and setting up a national helpline for addressing their issues.

“This Consultation is to learn more about the problems and challenges faced by the community members. The Commission has been taking up complaints from transwomen, and through this Consultation, we want to shape the roadmap for redressal of problems faced by them,” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

In attendance

Present at the Consultation were the joint secretary at the Union ministry of social justice & welfare — Radhika Chakravarthy, DIG of Haryana police — Nazneen Bhasin, DIG of Uttarakhand police — Renuka Devi, NALSA’s Aditi Singh and Amrita Rizvi, transpersons Dr Manabi Bandopadhyay and Dr Kalki Subramaniam — trans activist and entrepreneur; as well as representatives of several NGOs including NAZ Foundation, Humsafar Trust, Udaan Trust, Trans Care India, Mahila Jagrut Sevabhavi Sanstha, Saphho for Equality, Alliance India, Odisha Sakha Foundation, Dostanasafar, Chhattisgarh and others.

Experts at the meeting suggested that the government should develop a mechanism to counsel transwomen in schools and educational institutes.

Another recommendation was that families of transwomen be counselled not to abandon their children, give them access to property rights, and create awareness programs for sensitising transwomen about their legal rights.