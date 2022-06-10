Prophet remark controversy: AIMPLB urges Muslim intellectuals to boycott TV debates

In the aftermath of the Prophet controvery, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Friday urged scholars, Ulemas and intellectuals of the Muslim community not to participate in debates on television news channels.

The Board, in a statement, said that the objective of most of the newshour debates is to ridicule Islam. “By participating in these debates, they are in no way benefiting Islam or Muslims. In fact, these platforms indirectly make fun of Islam and Muslims,” a statement released by the AIMPLB stated.

In the statement the Board further said newshour debates do not reach anything conclusive but use creative ways to defame the religion, and that channels ensure a Muslim face in these debates to ensure their neutrality.

“Our Ulemas and intellectuals fall prey to these tactics, and go to these debates. If all of us boycott these programmes, then their TRPs will fall and they will be unsuccessful in their objectives,” AIMPLB said.

The Board’s appeal comes days after an international uproar over derogatory comments were made against the Prophet Mohammed by Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on a TV debate. As several Muslim nations across the globe reacted strongly, the BJP sought to distance itself from the controversy and suspended Sharma as well as spokesperson Naveen K Jindal for tweets in a similar vein.

The AIMPLB had earlier demanded that Sharma be arrested, and that her suspension is not enough.