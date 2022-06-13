Prophet remarks row: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves SC against demolition in UP

Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind sought directions from the Supreme Court to initiate action against officials responsible for the houses of protesters demolished in some cities of Uttar Pradesh. The protests broke out after derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad were made by two political leaders.

The organisation claimed the demolition was in violation of the rule of law and the municipal laws enacted by the Uttar Pradesh government. It also sought directions to the state to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out without following the due process.

It filed the applications in its pending petition against the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

The top court had issued a notice and directed status quo against the demolition drive launched by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the riot-hit Jahangirpuri area on April 21.

The plea also sought directions to the state that no precipitative action should be taken in Kanpur District against the residential or commercial property of any accused in any criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure.

The state government had demolished the house of an accused of violence in Prayagraj on Sunday and some other accused in Kanpur earlier.