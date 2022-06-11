Prophet Row Highlights: Calls for Nupur Sharma's arrest grow; Security tightened across states amid protests

Two persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Jharkhand capital Ranchi and fresh violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday as tension prevailed in several parts of the country a day after the riotous protests against the controversial remarks by BJP's now-sacked two functionaries on Prophet Mohammad. Authorities suspended the Internet and tightened security in the affected districts as they cracked down on protesters allegedly involved in the violence and clashes with police personnel, with over 250 people arrested in Uttar Pradesh alone.