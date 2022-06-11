Prophet Row Live: Widespread protests across India against Nupur Sharma, Sec 144 clamped in 12 Ranchi areas

After a protesting mob turned violent in the wake of inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, curfew has been imposed in several areas of Ranchi amid the violence that lasted for nearly three hours. Protests triggered violent mob reaction in parts of Howrah district, adjoining Kolkata in West Bengal, with agitators turning violent in several pockets. Stay tuned for more updates.
Sec 144 clamped in 12 Ranchi areas
Ranchi protest andviolence | Ranchi district administration has said that Section 144 has been enforced in 12 areas of Ranchi, adding that situation is under control. "CCTV footage andvideos are being scrutinised andnecessary actions will be taken," ANI quoted the administration as saying.
This comes as two people died and many were critically injured during protests. (Read more here)
AAP condemns attempts of ‘vested interests' to create communal divide for political motives in J&K
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday condemned attempts of certain vested interests to create a communal divide for political motives in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to people not to fall prey to such divisive forces.
Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) too appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony.
The comments come after tension mounted in Bhaderwah and some areas of Kishtwar in J-K over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders.
Will take strict legal action against use of children in 'violent protests' over Prophet remarks: NCPCR
Amid protests over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, the apex child rights body NCPCR said on Friday that children were used in many of these "violent demonstrations" and that it would take strict legal action in the matter.
Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
Congress files police complaint against Nupur, Naveen in Assam
The Congress on Friday lodged a police complaint against suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal in Guwahati for their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
Police said they are looking into the matter and are yet to register a case on the basis of the complaint lodged at Bhangagarh police station.
"We have received the complaint regarding the remarks made by the persons in question. We are yet to register a case and it is still in enquiry stage," a police officer said.
Hyderabad also witnessed protests
Delhi's Jama Masjid had seen protests after Friday prayers for Nupur Sharma's arrest
Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, police said.
A large crowd of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.
Don't go for TV debates whose sole intention is to ridicule Islam: AIMPLB to Muslim scholars
Claiming that the sole intention of some news channels is "not to reach any conclusion through a constructive discourse but to ridicule and defame Islam" and its followers, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has asked Islamic scholars and intellectuals not to participate in their debates.
In a joint statement, top office bearers of the Muslim body including its president Maulana Syed Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadwi said such news channels need Muslim faces in their debates to give "some legitimacy" to what he called "their agenda of making a mockery and insult of Islam as well as that of the Muslims".
Protests in Rajasthan over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Protests were held on Friday in Rajasthan's Tonk and Sikar districts over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP spokespersons.
In a memorandum submitted to the district administration, Tonk Muslim Alliance demanded action against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
A similar memorandum was submitted to the administration in Sikar district.
Pak FM informs UNGA President of controversial remarks on Prophet
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a telephone call apprised President of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid of the controversial remarks made by two former senior officials of India’s ruling party against Prophet Mohammad, the Foreign Office said on Friday.
Noting that such provocation had deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world, the Bilawal urged Shahid to take cognisance of this “abhorrent” development amidst rising Islamophobia in India, it said.
Stone pelting, protests in UP cities over Prophet remark; 136 arrested
People pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur and protests broke out after Friday prayers in at least four other cities in Uttar Pradesh over a non-suspended BJP leader's recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
Police have arrested more than 130 people from six districts of the state.
In Prayagraj, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire and an attempt was made to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse mobs and peace was later restored, they said, adding that one policeman was hurt in the region.
Curfew imposed in Ranchi, cop injured during stone pelting
After a protesting mob turned violent in the wake of inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, curfew has been imposed in several areas of Ranchi amid the violence that lasted for nearly three hours.
India: A vilified ‘Vishwaguru’?
In the wake of the outrage over the comments made by Sharma and Jindal, the government acted with alacrity for three vital reasons
BJP leader Nupur Sharma's effigy found hanging in Belagavi
An effigy of suspended BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma was found hanging on the cables near Bashiban Dargah in the communally-sensitive Fort Road here on Friday.
