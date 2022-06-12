Prophet Row Live: 255 arrested in UP for violence, 2 arrested in Delhi for Jama Masjid protests

At least 60 people were arrested on Saturday after a wave of fresh violence in the industrial district of Howrah, parts of Murshidabad district and South 24 Parganas, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to take strict action against “those attempting to instigate riots in the state.” Meanwhile the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 255 people from various districts in the state in connection with Friday's violence during protests over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed. Stay tuned for updates!
Prophet Row | Police release WB BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar after his arrest under preventive sections for trying to visit Howrah
Jharkhand | Internet services have been resumed in Ranchi
The district administration suspended the internet services on June 10 after the protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma turned violent.
Jama Masjid protest | Section 153A added and 2 persons arrested by central district police last night: DCP Central District Shweta Chauhan
Jamaat e Islami Pakistan supported shout anti-Indian slogans during a protest march against BJP's Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet Mohammed, in Lahore
Violence in Ranchi due to weak leadership : BJP
BJP on Saturday said the violence in Ranchi in which two lives were lost was the outcome of weak leadership and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren "in the interest of the state".
Procession taken out in Bhadohi in support of Nupur Sharma despite Sec 144, case filed
A case was registered at the Gopiganj police station after a procession, in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, was taken out on Saturday evening despite prohibitory orders being in place, an official said.