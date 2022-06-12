Prophet Row Live: 255 arrested in UP for violence, 2 arrested in Delhi for Jama Masjid protests

At least 60 people were arrested on Saturday after a wave of fresh violence in the industrial district of Howrah, parts of Murshidabad district and South 24 Parganas, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to take strict action against “those attempting to instigate riots in the state.” Meanwhile the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 255 people from various districts in the state in connection with Friday's violence during protests over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed. Stay tuned for updates!