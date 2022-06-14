Prophet Row Live: WB violence-hit areas limp back to normalcy amid stray protests; over 200 arrested

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in the eye of a storm over her remarks against Prophet Mohammed, sought time to appear before the Maharashtra police to record her statement, while more than 300 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh in a crackdown on protesters who indulged in violence after the Friday prayers on June 10. Stay tuned for live updates.
J'khand Guv summons senior officials, raises questions over Ranchi violence
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday summoned DGP Neeraj Sinha and other senior officials at Raj Bhavan and when they met him, he raised questions as to why preventive measures or action to disperse the crowd were not taken during the recent violent protests in Ranchi that claimed two lives and left over two dozen people injured.
The director general of police informed Bais that as per an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report, a turnout of only 150 people was expected during the June 10 protest in the state capital over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokespersons.
Rajasthan: BJP councillor resigns from party over Prophet remark
A BJP municipal councillor here has resigned from the party in protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Tabassum Mirza, BJP's councillor from ward number 14 of Kota Municipal Corporation, South, on Monday sent her resignation letter to party's state unit chief Satish Poonia and Kota district president Krishan Kumar Soni, mentioning the reason behind her resignation.
Prophet row: Jharkhand CM asks people not to act on impulses
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday cautioned people not to act on impulses and said that the state capital Ranchi, which witnessed violence during protests against controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad, is not a battlefield.
Two persons were killed and over two dozen people including several police officials were injured during the protests on Friday.
Prophet remark row: 'Objectionable' Facebook post lands UP man in jail
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday arrested a man who had allegedly shared an objectionable video on social media connected with the ongoing controversy related to certain remarks made againstProphetMohammad, officials said.
Prophet row: VHP calls for mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Delhi temples on Tuesday
The VHP's Delhi unit on Monday called on people in the city to assemble in temples and participate in mass recitations of Hanuman Chalisa on June 14 to register protest against the June 10 violence in parts of the country.
