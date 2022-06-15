Prophet Row Live: Jharkhand Police releases posters of Ranchi violence accused; urges people to help identify them

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 350 people from eight districts in connection with the violence that erupted in parts of the state on June 10 over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Meanwhile, hours after putting up posters of those allegedly involved in the recent violent protests in Ranchi, Jharkhand Police on Tuesday took them down from various parts of the capital city citing "technical flaws". Stay tuned for more updates.