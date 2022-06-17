Prophet Row Live: Issue relating to remarks on Prophet informally discussed at ASEAN-India meet, says Singapore FM

The United States on Thursday condemned remarks by Indian ruling party officials about the Prophet Mohammed that have sparked an uproar in Muslim countries. Meanwhile, the controversy triggered by objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammad was discussed "informally" at an ASEAN-India meeting on Thursday, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said, describing the issue as 'a delicate subject'. Stay tuned for more updates.
Bajrang Dal demonstrations in Bengal against violence
The Bajrang Dal on Thursday demonstrated across West Bengal demanding action against those who had "instigated" people to resort to violence in protest against controversial comments by two suspended BJP leaders.
A spokesperson of the organisation said hundreds of its members assembled outside the offices of district magistrates in Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Coochbehar and other parts of the state and submitted memorandums to the officials.
