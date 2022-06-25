Prophet row: Nupur Sharma doesn't turn up before Mumbai cops to record statement

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma failed to appear before Mumbai police on Saturday to record her statement in the case registered against her for making allegedly objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television channel discussion.
An official said an FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 and police had executed summons to her via email while a team from here had also visited Delhi to hand over a physical copy, an official said. "As she did not turn up for recording of statement, we will decide on Monday on further course of action," the official added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model
'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK
5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling
Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour
A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients