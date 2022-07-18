Prophet row: Nupur Sharma moves SC for stay on arrest

Prophet row: Nupur Sharma moves SC seeking stay on arrest

In her fresh plea, she contended that following the strong remarks against her by the top court earlier, she had received renewed rape and death threats

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 19:42 ist

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has once again approached the Supreme Court seeking stay on her arrest following her remarks against Prophet Muhammed in a TV debate.

In her fresh plea, she contended that following the strong remarks against her by the top court earlier, she had received renewed rape and death threats.

Sharma also sought a direction from the top court to transfer and consolidate all FIRs lodged against her at various places across the country to a case registered by the Delhi police.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, which had on July 1 declined to entertain her writ petition, is scheduled to consider her plea on Tuesday.

Also read | No precipitative action against Zubair until July 20: SC to Uttar Pradesh police

On July 1, the top court had slammed Sharma, while hearing her plea to club multiple FIRs lodged against her, saying her "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire". 

The top court had also said she is single-handedly responsible for what was happening in the country and her "irresponsible remarks showed she is obstinate and arrogant".

The bench had then gone on to observe that her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, related to brutal killing of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal on June 29.

Sharma had then preferred to withdraw the petition.

In her new plea, she sought a direction from the court to let her pursue the previous petition.

Sharma was suspended from BJP after her remark in the TV debate on May 27 triggered international reactions and massive protests across the country. She subsequently faced multiple FIRs lodged at various places, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prophet Remarks Row
Prophet Mohammed remarks
Nupur Sharma
BJP
India News
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

 