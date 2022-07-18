Prophet row: Nupur Sharma moves SC seeking stay on arrest

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has once again approached the Supreme Court seeking stay on her arrest following her remarks against Prophet Muhammed in a TV debate.

In her fresh plea, she contended that following the strong remarks against her by the top court earlier, she had received renewed rape and death threats.

Sharma also sought a direction from the top court to transfer and consolidate all FIRs lodged against her at various places across the country to a case registered by the Delhi police.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, which had on July 1 declined to entertain her writ petition, is scheduled to consider her plea on Tuesday.

On July 1, the top court had slammed Sharma, while hearing her plea to club multiple FIRs lodged against her, saying her "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire".

The top court had also said she is single-handedly responsible for what was happening in the country and her "irresponsible remarks showed she is obstinate and arrogant".

The bench had then gone on to observe that her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, related to brutal killing of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal on June 29.

Sharma had then preferred to withdraw the petition.

In her new plea, she sought a direction from the court to let her pursue the previous petition.

Sharma was suspended from BJP after her remark in the TV debate on May 27 triggered international reactions and massive protests across the country. She subsequently faced multiple FIRs lodged at various places, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.