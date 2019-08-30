Prospect of 50k jobs brings joy to Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s announcement of 50,000 jobs in the next three months has brought cheer to the unemployed in the Valley.

Malik, during a press meet on Wednesday, had also assured that the recruitment will be completed on a fast-track basis.

“It’s a huge relief for me as I will turn 40 next year and won’t be eligible for any government job after that,” says Javeed Dar, an unemployed engineering graduate.

Amid the prevailing uncertainty, Dar admits that like every other Kashmiri, he is concerned about his identity. “But revoking Article 370 may also have some positives. Lots of investors will come to Kashmir. Till now, only the government sector was providing jobs. Now, corporates will queue up too.”

Iqra Bhat, a postgraduate in arts, is another happy soul. “At least everyone will have a fair shot at job. Merit will be the criterion this time,” she says. Iqra recalls the recruitment so far benefited those with political connection. “I had applied for a J&K Bank job twice, but there was interference by politicians. I now hope the process will be fair.”