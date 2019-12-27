Protesters detained outside UP Bhawan

  • Dec 27 2019, 16:03pm ist
Schoolchildren walk past police outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan (state house) during a demonstration against the crackdown on protesters in Uttar Pradesh state. (AFP Photo)

Police on Friday detained a group of protesters who tried to stage a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan against alleged police atrocities in the state following the agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a "gherao" of the UP Bhawan.

There was heavy security deployment outside the venue. As soon as some protesters arrived, they were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station. 

