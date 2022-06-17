Protests against Agnipath scheme hit hundreds of trains’ schedule

Indian Railways said on Friday that movement of hundreds of trains were hit due to the protests against Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

Railways had to fully cancel 134 trains, including 94 mail/express and 140 passenger trains, while 65 mail and express and 30 passenger trains were partially cancelled.

The national transporter also had to divert 11 mail and express trains.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the protesting youth not to destroy railway assets. “I appeal to the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways,” he said.

Keeping in mind the agitations, the worst-hit sector of East Central Railways—covering Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh which have witnessed widespread protests—had begun to “monitor” operations of some trains.

According to the last statement by the zonal railways, 164 trains were cancelled in the East Central Railways (ECR), 34 in North Eastern Railways (NER), 13 in Northern Railways and around three in Northeast Frontier Railways.

Officials said, at last count, coaches of seven trains had been set ablaze by protestors, adding that coaches of three running trains and one empty rake in Kulharia in the ECR were damaged by protestors. A train coach was also damaged in the washing line at Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

Officials also said that in ECR, journeys of 64 trains were terminated midway. There were no protests on rail tracks since 5 pm, they said.