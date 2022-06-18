Protests against Agnipath spread to Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala

Anti-Agnipath protests continued for the fourth day across the country, spreading to Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala. Violent incidents were reported from UP, Bihar, Haryana and Punjab. Protesters torched buses, damaged public property, barged into railway stations and blocked traffic on busy roads and highways on Saturday.

In UP, protesters set ablaze a bus and some other vehicles in the Jaunpur district and ransacked a railway station in Chandauli district. A group of protesters ransacked the offices of the station master, signal cabin and other officials at Kuchman railway station in Chandauli.

In Bihar, bandh supporters set fire to Taregana railway station in the Masaurhi sub-division of Patna district and torched a GRP vehicle. Earlier, bandh supporters had attacked a police outpost in the Jehanabad district.

In Gujarat's Jamnagar, over a hundred Army aspirants gathered to protest outside the recruitment office in Gujarat's Jamnagar city demanding that their written exam, which has been pending for the last two years, be conducted soon.

In Odisha, an Army job aspirant ran 60 km in Nabarangpur on Saturday to mark his opposition to Agnipath. Agitators, including those who cleared the physical tests held earlier, sat on a dharna near the revenue divisional commissioner's office in Berhampur in the Ganjam district.

Hundreds of youths protested across Rajasthan, including in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jhunjhunu. They blocked the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in Alwar briefly. In Haryana, some youths set a vehicle on fire outside Mahendergarh railway station. A group of over 50 agitators barged into Ludhiana railway station in Punjab and damaged property. In Jalandhar, youths took out a march and later held a protest. Protests were also held in Sonipat, Faridabad, Jind and Kaithal.

In Kerala, hundreds of youths took out huge protest rallies in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode demanding the holding of the pending written examination for the army recruitment at the earliest.

Train services on the Sealdah-Barrackpore route in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district were disrupted for around one hour on Saturday as a group of anti-Agnipath agitators blocked railway tracks and did push-ups to register protest against the new scheme for recruitment in armed forces.

Meanwhile, the Railways cancelled 369 trains on Saturday due to the agitation. These included 210 mail/express and 159 local passenger trains. It also partially cancelled two mail/express trains.

With PTI inputs.