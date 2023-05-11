Protests in Kerala after doctor stabbed to death

Protests in Kerala after doctor stabbed to death by patient

DH Web Desk,
  • May 11 2023, 11:45 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 11:45 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A day after a 22-year-old doctor was stabbed to death by her patient in a hospital in Kerala, doctors staged protests in front of secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and demanded justice for Dr Vandana Das. 

Das was stabbed to death by an accused who was brought by police for medical treatment to a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara in Kollam district of Kerala on Wednesday.

While she was dressing a wound on his leg, the accused, identifed as Sandeep, turned violent and attacked her and others using a pair of scissors. Das was stabbed several times by the accused, said local sources. A policeman and a security staff were also injured during the incident.  

 

Kerala
India News

