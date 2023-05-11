Protests in Kerala after doctor stabbed to death by patient

A day after a 22-year-old doctor was stabbed to death by her patient in a hospital in Kerala, doctors staged protests in front of secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and demanded justice for Dr Vandana Das.
#WATCH | Kerala: Doctors hold protest in front of secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and demand justice for Dr Vandana Das, who was stabbed to death by her patient pic.twitter.com/a8c4Z5w5ao
— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
Das was stabbed to death by an accused who was brought by police for medical treatment to a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara in Kollam district of Kerala on Wednesday.
While she was dressing a wound on his leg, the accused, identifed as Sandeep, turned violent and attacked her and others using a pair of scissors. Das was stabbed several times by the accused, said local sources. A policeman and a security staff were also injured during the incident.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors
Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin
Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled
Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral
AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent
Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint