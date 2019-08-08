Protests spill over to Kargil area of Ladakh

Indefinite prohibitory orders were imposed in Kargil, Drass and Sankoo areas of Ladakh region on Thursday.

Shia-dominated Kargil district of cold desert Ladakh region has been observing strike for the last three days.

On Thursday, District Magistrate Kargil, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC that prohibits the assembly of more than four people in one place.

In Kargil, all local religious and political groups have called for strike and protests.

Sajjad Kargili, an influential Shia leader, who lost against BJP’s Jamyang Tsering in April-May Parliament elections from Ladakh, says they will never accept the decision of the Center.

“The BJP government is giving a wrong impression to people of the country about the revocation of the special status of the state and creation of union territories. People of Kargil are openly against this arbitrary decision,” he told DH.

“Kargil residents are safeguarding the borders of the country and the decision taken by the government is against our desire and aspirations. We demand its immediate revocation,” Kargili said.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said that a tri-color flag was hoisted over a mosque in Leh town of Ladakh on Wednesday night which was removed by the police on Thursday morning. Leh is a Buddhist dominated town.

According to the government’s plan, Kargil will be part of the union territory of Ladakh, which will not have its own Assembly. The town of Kargil is the second-largest town in Ladakh, after Leh, and is a part of the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency.