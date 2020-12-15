'Protests used by some elements to defame farmers'

Protests used by some elements to defame the farmers, says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari alleged that a photograph of 'a person who supports the Naxalite movement' was seen during the farmers' protests

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 16:07 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the farmers' protests were being used by some elements to defame the protesters and take the angle of the movement towards a different direction. 

Gadkari alleged that a photograph of "a person who supports the Naxalite movement" was seen during the farmers' protests.

On Tuesday, farmers' agitation entered the 20th day as several rounds of talks with the BJP government have resulted in a deadlock. The protesters continue to demand complete repeal of the new farm laws while the Centre has only offered amendments insisting that the laws are here to stay. 

The Union Transport Minister said, without including all the farmers, that some person belonging to the Naxalite movement was seen at the protests. 

"I'm not speaking of all farmers and farmer organisations, but I want to ask you something. In our Gadchiroli district, near Nagpur, in Vidarbha, a person who supports the Naxalite movement was investigated.  The court also did not grant him bail. How did his photo appear in this movement? What is his link to farming and farmers?" Gadkari told NDTV.

In a separate interview, he said that the farmers should "understand" the laws and that the government is open to their suggestions. 

"Farmers should come and understand these laws. Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government," he told the news agency ANI.

The government had alleged that "ultra-left" and "pro-Left Wing Extremist elements" were hijacking the protests and there will be cases of arson and damage to public property.

The farmers, however, continued to maintain that the protests were peaceful and apolitical.

