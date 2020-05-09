Provide all possible help to needy: Nadda to BJP

Provide all possible help to needy: J P Nadda to BJP workers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 22:10 ist
J P Nadda. File photo

The BJP has distributed more than nine crore food packets during the ongoing lockdown and also given ration to over two crore people, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday. 

During a meeting with party leaders, including from different states and local bodies through a video conference, Nadda took review of the party's relief work for the poor and said the organisation has undertaken the exercise to serve people at an unprecedented level. 

A BJP statement said he asked party leaders to provide all possible help to the needy while praising their efforts so far. 

"We are serving the humanity and have to continue doing so... We don't have to tire in our campaign. We have to become role models for the society," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
J P Nadda
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 