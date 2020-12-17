PSLV-C50 carrying a communication satellite lifts off

PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off

PTI
PTI, Sriharikota,
  • Dec 17 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 16:14 ist
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-50 set to launch CMS-01 communication satellite into orbit. Credit: PTI Photo

ISRO's trusted polar satellite launch vehicle carrying the space agency's latest communication satellite CMS-01 lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday. The satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41 pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport, ISRO said.

