PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off

ISRO's trusted polar satellite launch vehicle carrying the space agency's latest communication satellite CMS-01 lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday. The satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41 pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport, ISRO said.