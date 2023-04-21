PSLV-C55, with two Singapore satellites, set for launch on April 22

PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s dedicated commercial mission carrying two satellites from Singapore, will take off from Sriharikota on Saturday.

NewSpace India Limited, the commercial wing of the Department of Space, has facilitated the mission which is scheduled for a 2:19 pm take-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The mission will have TeLEOS-2 as the primary satellite. The 741-kg earth observation satellite comes with an all-weather capabilities to meet the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies functioning under the Singapore Government.

LUMELITE-4, an advanced satellite weighing 16 kg and developed to demonstrate a very high frequency data exchange system, will be the co-passenger satellite in the mission. The satellite has been designed to enhance Singapore’s e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community.

ISRO said the two satellites are scheduled to be launched into an eastward low inclination orbit. This will be the 57th flight of the Polar Satellite Launching Vehicle (PSLV), the national space agency’s workhorse launcher.

Experiments through spent stage

The mission will also feature a module to carry out scientific experiments through non-separating payloads, by using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform. This is the third time PS4 will be used after satellite separations to conduct experiments.

PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-2 (POEM-2) will have seven experimental, non-separable payloads developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Bellatrix Aerospace and Dhruva Space.

Starberry Sense, developed by IIA using commercial off-the-shelf components, is a low-cost device designed to identify and measure star positions in space.

PSLV-In-orbital OBC and Thermals (PILOT), developed by IIST, is a technology demonstration student payload. It comes with components that include an indigenously designed on board computer along with the flight software and a 3D-printed metal structure designed for satellite-related applications.