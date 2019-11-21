PSU banks disburse Rs 2.52 lakh cr loans in Oct

Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 2.52 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

An amount of Rs 1.05 lakh crore was fresh lending, the Department Financial Services said in a statement.

An amount of Rs 46,800 crore was given as a working capital loan, it said.

The government in September had asked state-run banks to step up lending and hold outreach programs or loan melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.