PSU banks get award from Shah for promoting 'Rajbhasha'

PSU banks get award from Home Minister for promoting 'Rajbhasha'

PNB and Union Bank of India received 'Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar' for 2020-21 in different categories

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 22:23 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Public sector banks, including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India, on Tuesday received awards from Home Minister Amit Shah for promoting official language Hindi.

PNB and Union Bank of India received 'Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar' for 2020-21 in different categories.

This is the fourth time in a row that the bank received the first prize, PNB said in a statement.

Besides, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank got awards for promoting official language on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

PNB
Union Bank of India
Amit Shah
Hindi language
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

How climate change affects your snack

How climate change affects your snack

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

 