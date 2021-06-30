PTR strikes at Jaggi Vasudev again, calls him 'multi-dimensional charlatan'

Choosing a six-year-old tweet of Jaggi Vasudev on “Hindu is a geographical identity”, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday kept up his attack on the spiritual leader by calling him a “multi-dimensional charlatan.”

“Africa = Continent. India = Country, Republic (assuming “this land” implied India). Hindu = Religion, Faith. Elephant = Vertebrate, Mammal. Earthworm = Terrestrial Invertebrate Charlatan = a person falsely claiming to have a special knowledge or skill. Multi-DIMENSION-al Charlatan,” Thiaga Rajan wrote on his verified Twitter page.

Africa = Continent

India = Country, Republic (assuming “this land” implied India)

Hindu = Religion, Faith Elephant = Vertebrate, Mammal

Earthworm = Terrestrial Invertebrate Charlatan = a person falsely claiming to have a special knowledge or skill Multi-DIMENSION-al Charlatan pic.twitter.com/QhXkhHR5Qe — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) June 30, 2021

His tweet was in “reply” to a post made by Jaggi Vasudev on June 23, 2015, that read, “Hindu is a geographical identity. If elephants in Africa is African, earthworms in this land is Hindu.”

Thiaga Rajan’s attack on Jaggi Vasudev comes a week after he told Deccan Herald in an interview that he did not regret calling him a “publicity hound” and a “charlatan.”

“I have not changed my views at all. He (Jaggi Vasudev) is a man who uses God and religion to make a living, to earn money. I still stay that, and I am not taking my words back,” the Finance Minister had said last week when asked whether he regretted attacking the spiritual leader.

“My clarification was necessitated because a crescendo was building up that some immediate action was on the anvil. I merely said it was not my role to prosecute because none of the violations relates to the departments I look after,” he had added.

Thiaga Rajan had been opposed to #FreeTNTemples campaign launched by Jaggi Vasudev and called him a “publicity hound” for demanding that temples in the state be freed from government control. His interview to an English newspaper stirred a controversy, but the former banker stood his ground and reiterated that Jaggi Vasudev is a violator of the law.