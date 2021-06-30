Jaggi Vasudev is 'multi-dimensional charlatan': TN FM

PTR strikes at Jaggi Vasudev again, calls him 'multi-dimensional charlatan'

Jaggi Vasudev is a man who uses God and religion to make a living, to earn money, the TN FM said

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jun 30 2021, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 19:22 ist
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Credit: DH file photo

Choosing a six-year-old tweet of Jaggi Vasudev on “Hindu is a geographical identity”, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday kept up his attack on the spiritual leader by calling him a “multi-dimensional charlatan.”

“Africa = Continent. India = Country, Republic (assuming “this land” implied India). Hindu = Religion, Faith. Elephant = Vertebrate, Mammal. Earthworm = Terrestrial Invertebrate Charlatan = a person falsely claiming to have a special knowledge or skill. Multi-DIMENSION-al Charlatan,” Thiaga Rajan wrote on his verified Twitter page.

His tweet was in “reply” to a post made by Jaggi Vasudev on June 23, 2015, that read, “Hindu is a geographical identity. If elephants in Africa is African, earthworms in this land is Hindu.”

Thiaga Rajan’s attack on Jaggi Vasudev comes a week after he told Deccan Herald in an interview that he did not regret calling him a “publicity hound” and a “charlatan.”

“I have not changed my views at all. He (Jaggi Vasudev) is a man who uses God and religion to make a living, to earn money. I still stay that, and I am not taking my words back,” the Finance Minister had said last week when asked whether he regretted attacking the spiritual leader.

“My clarification was necessitated because a crescendo was building up that some immediate action was on the anvil. I merely said it was not my role to prosecute because none of the violations relates to the departments I look after,” he had added.

Thiaga Rajan had been opposed to #FreeTNTemples campaign launched by Jaggi Vasudev and called him a “publicity hound” for demanding that temples in the state be freed from government control. His interview to an English newspaper stirred a controversy, but the former banker stood his ground and reiterated that Jaggi Vasudev is a violator of the law.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sadhguru
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

 