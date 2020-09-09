PUBG Corp looks for Indian gaming partner: Report

Almost a week after the online mobile game PUBG was banned in the country, the South Korean maker is looking to tie up with an Indian firm to ensure survival in its biggest market.

PUBG Corp on Tuesday cancelled the license to the Chinese firm Tencent Games to operate PUBG Mobile in India.

A new licensing agreement is in talks with an Indian gaming company, according to a report by Mint quoting a person aware of the ongoing negotiations. The firm will possess the rights to run the multiplayer game in India.

The deal will have an Indian partner running the distribution side of the game, while PUBG Corp will hold the publishing rights.

The app ban has caused severe economic damage to Tenecent, as industry experts claim PUBG Mobile made over $100 million in 2019 from in-app purchases in the country.

The mobile game joins the list of popular Chinese apps such as TikTok, Camscanner, Shein among others. The government's move to remove 118 Chinese apps came as retaliation against China in the wake of the border clashes at the Galwan Valley in June.