Public's faith in judiciary not founded on criticism: Kunal Kamra on contempt case

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday told the Supreme Court that the public's faith in the judiciary is "founded on its own actions, not on criticism about it."

Kamra refused to apologise to the Supreme Court in the contempt case filed against him.

Kamra said that his "tweets/jokes criticising the Supreme Court could shake the foundations of the most powerful court in the world is an over-estimation of his abilities".

Comedian #KunalKamra defends before the #SupremeCourt his tweets in reply to contempt notice. He says if powerful people and institutions continue to show inability to face rebukes and criticism, we would be reduced to a country of incarcerated artists.@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/KxrCEZsQKg — AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) January 29, 2021

Last month, the Supreme Court had issued notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and another comic artist Rachita Taneja on a batch of petitions seeking contempt action against them for "scandalising the court and lowering its authority by publishing tweets".