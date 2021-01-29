Public's faith in judiciary not founded on criticism: Kunal Kamra on contempt case

'Public's faith in judiciary not founded on criticism'

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 29 2021, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 10:52 ist
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Credit: File Photo

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday told the Supreme Court that the public's faith in the judiciary is "founded on its own actions, not on criticism about it."

Kamra refused to apologise to the Supreme Court in the contempt case filed against him. 

Kamra said that his "tweets/jokes criticising the Supreme Court could shake the foundations of the most powerful court in the world is an over-estimation of his abilities".

Last month, the Supreme Court had issued notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and another comic artist Rachita Taneja on a batch of petitions seeking contempt action against them for "scandalising the court and lowering its authority by publishing tweets".

