Puducherry closes borders with TN to contain COVID-19

Fearing the further spread of Coronavirus from Tamil Nadu, which is grappling with over 48,000 confirmed patients, the Union Territory of Puducherry on Wednesday closed its borders with the neighbouring state.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the decision to close the borders with Villupuram and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu was taken to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in the tiny Union Territory, whose Coronavirus tally as on Tuesday was 202.

“Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in the past one month. We are clear that the number is increasing only because of people who come from outside. And to prevent the further outbreak, we have decided to seal the borders and restrict the entry of people,” Narayanasamy told DH.

The Chief Minister said the e-pass issued by the Tamil Nadu government will not be valid in Puducherry and that people coming from Chennai and other parts of the neighbouring states will be stopped at the border.

However, he added that those who are coming to the Union Territory of Puducherry from Tamil Nadu for availing medical treatment will be allowed provided they have necessary documents to prove their purpose of visit. Puducherry is home to JIPMER, one of the finest hospitals in the region, that attracts people from several districts of Tamil Nadu.

The development will pose difficulties for people who travel from Chennai to Cuddalore, Chidambaram and other places like Kumbakonam, and Nagapattinam.

However, UT officials said the move was felt necessary after the number of people testing positive in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts is increasing every single day. The two districts alone account for 1,026 cases with Villupuram reporting 18 fresh cases and Cuddalore 10 new patients on Tuesday.

“People who go to Cuddalore from Chennai take the route that passes through Puducherry. We have decided to close the borders and not let anyone come inside the UT from other states. If they come for treatment, they will be allowed,” a senior official said.

Puducherry has been keeping the Covid-19 at “lowest possible” numbers with “strict enforcement of rules” like social distancing and wearing of masks, Narayanasamy said. He also said, in a video message on Tuesday, that the government has decided to levy heavy fines on shop owners who do not follow social distancing norms and people who do not wear masks in public.