Pulse oximeters, nebulisers now cheaper as govt caps trade margins

Pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitoring machines, nebulisers, digital thermometers and glucometers have become cheaper as the government capped trade margins on these critical medical devices.

The Chemicals and Fertilsers Minister had noted that the data collected from the manufacturers /marketers/importers pointed out that existing trade margins on the five medical devices ranged up to 709% from price to distributor to MRP level.

The maximum downward revision has been reported by an imported brand of pulse oximeter, showing reduction of Rs 2,95,375 per unit, it added.

The downward revision of MRP has been reported by imported and domestic brands across all the categories, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry said.

Medical devices sold by around 620 brands have witnessed reduction in prices so far. These devices are used extensively in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

On July 13, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) had invoked extraordinary powers under the Paragraph 19 of DPCO, 2013, to put a cap on trade margin of five medical devices -- oximeter, glucometer, BP monitor, nebuliser and digital thermometer.

The margin was capped up to 70% on Price to Distributor (PTD) level.

“Pursuant there to, a total of 684 products/brands of these medical devices have been reported as on July 23, 2021 and 620 products/brands (91%) have reported downward revision of MRP,” the ministry said in a statement.

The revised MRP effective from July 20, 2021 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the state drug controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement, the ministry said.