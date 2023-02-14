PM pays tributes to soldiers who died in Pulwama attack

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

  Feb 14 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 09:37 ist
PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

He tweeted, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

Over 40 soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

