Pune Bypolls Live: Voting under way in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth

Voting is under way in Pune’s Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Assembly Constituencies. The bypoll is being held as the sitting BJP MLAs passed away in December 2022 and January 2023. Track the latest updates, only with DH.
- Sunday 26 Feb 2023
- updated: 9:59 am IST
Pune bypolls: BJP does not distribute money to win, Cong-NCP insulting voters, says Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday refuted allegations the Bharatiya Janata Party was distributing money to win the bypoll in Kasba in Pune district. Voting will take place for Kasba andChinchwadAssembly seats on Sunday.
In Chinchwad, District Election authorities welcome early voters by laying 'rangoli' and offering roses
Counting for the bypoll will take place on March 2
2,75,428 registered voters in Kasba constituency while Chinchwad constituency has 5,68,954 registered voters
Voting begins for Kasba Peth Assembly constituency
Bypoll in 2 Assembly constituencies Chinchwad and Kasba Peth of Pune district