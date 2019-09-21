Pune: Rider charged Rs 4,300 for 15km ride, driver held

An autorickshaw driver in Pune has been arrested for charging a passenger a whooping sum of Rs 4,300 for a 15 km ride from Katraj to Yerwada, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The passenger, who travelled from Bengaluru to Pune, took the auto driven by the suspect, Sachin Namdev Ajanthrao from Katraj. After dropping the passenger in Yerwada, which is apparently about 15km from Katraj, he demanded Rs 4,300 from the passenger.

Out of fear, the passenger paid the charged amount, but later lodged a police complaint.

