Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

A purported audio clip of a female Deputy Commissioner of Police in Pune has gone viral on social media platforms, in which she was heard demanding mutton biryani, chicken biryani, prawns and bombil for free.

Taking serious cognizance of the incident, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil has asked Pune Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to probe into the incident and submit a report.

“I have heard the audio clip. It is a serious issue and I have asked the police commissioner to conduct a probe. Once he submits the report, the state government will take action against the officer depending on the report,” he said.

The lady officer, however, has denied the allegations. “Its a morphed audio with a purpose to malign my image,” she said.

In the purported audio-clip, the officer is heard ordering chicken biryani for herself, mutton biryani for her husband "who loves it", besides prawn masala and some fried fish, through her orderly.

On the issue of payment, she allegedly said: “Do we have to pay for these things in our jurisdiction? You manage it or ask the Beat cop to handle it… Do you want me to speak with him…?”