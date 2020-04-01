Punish members of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday called for punishment of the members of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat, who are responsible for the spread of COVID-19 in different parts of the country, adding that the organisation has caused damage to the country.

The Chief Minister also said, that the government had no information about any members of the Jamaat returning to Goa, after the congregation which ended on March 15.

"Police say they have come from Gujarat and Kerala. This is dangerous. We have be careful about those from Tabligh. It is important to know which centers they have come from. I will source information now," Sawant told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

"They (members of the Jamaat) should not have it and yet they have done it. They should be punished according to me," Sawant also told reporters.

Dozens of attendees at the Markaz held at Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month have tested COVID-19 positive. When the congregation dispersed, members of the Jamaat left for different parts of the country, like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and even Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where several cases have also been reported subsequently.

Sawant said that the Tabligh-e-Jamaat had done severe damage to the country with their actions.

"The Tabligh-e-Jamaat has damaged the country, according to the media reports which I have seen. They have put the country in trouble by the manner in which they allowed (COVID-19) to spread," Sawant said.

"I have sought information from the police who have said that no persons of the Jamaat had entered Goa after March 15," Sawant also said.