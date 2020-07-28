Punjab CM slams tries to turn Pak gurdwara into mosque

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemns attempts to convert gurdwara into mosque in Pakistan

PTI,
  • Jul 28 2020, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 12:33 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condemned the attempts reportedly being made to convert a famous gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore city into a mosque.

"Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque.

"Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab's concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence," Singh said in a tweet.

Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan is a historical shrine where Bhai Taru Singh made the supreme sacrifice in 1745.

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert the gurdwara at Naulakha Bazaar into a mosque. 

Punjab
Pakistan
Amarinder Singh
Lahore

