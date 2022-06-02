Mann meets Kejriwal in Delhi as Punjab govt faces heat

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi as government faces heat over Moosewala's murder

An Aam Aadmi Party source said it was a 'normal' meeting

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 02 2022, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 17:00 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: IANS Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met his party chief Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Thursday, as the state government faces Oopposition attack following the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

An Aam Aadmi Party source said it was a "normal" meeting.

Also Read — Moosewala murder: AAP govt in Punjab loses sheen

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government had curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Mann has already announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the incident.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab government on May 28.

The state government came under heavy criticism of Opposition parties after the incident with the Congress and BJP demanding it should be dismissed.

Punjab
Bhagwant Mann
India News
Arvind Kejriwal
Sidhu Moosewala
Aam Aadmi Party

