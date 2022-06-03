Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sidhu Moosewala's father in Mansa

CM Mann meets Sidhu Moosewala's father in Mansa

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 03 2022, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 10:52 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday met the grieving father of singer Sidhu Moosewala at his residence in Mansa.

 Moosewala was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on May 29. 

More to follow...

Bhagwant Mann
Punjab
Sidhu Moosewala
