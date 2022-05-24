CM Mann sacks Health Minister over corruption charges

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla over corruption charges

Singla was allegedly demanding a 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts

IANS
  • May 24 2022, 13:17 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 13:57 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked his Health Minister Vijay Singla from the Cabinet on corruption charges.

The Chief Minister said the health minister was involved in corruption cases and they had proof of that.

The minister is a legislator from the Mansa Assembly.

Mann ordered the registration of an FIR against the minister.

A charge against the minister was to demand one per cent commission from each government tender.

Mann said there would be zero tolerance to corruption.

Bhagwant Mann
Punjab
India News

