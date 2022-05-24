Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla over corruption charges

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked his Health Minister Vijay Singla from the Cabinet on corruption charges.

The Chief Minister said the health minister was involved in corruption cases and they had proof of that.

The minister is a legislator from the Mansa Assembly.

Mann ordered the registration of an FIR against the minister.

A charge against the minister was to demand one per cent commission from each government tender.

Mann said there would be zero tolerance to corruption.