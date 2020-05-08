Punjab cop shoots dead kabaddi player, arrested

PTI
PTI, Kapurthala,
  • May 08 2020, 15:14 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 15:21 ist
The police have arrested the ASI and his friend. iStock image

A Punjab policeman shot dead a 24-year-old international kabaddi player and seriously injured his friend in Kapurthala district, fearing they would attack him for stopping their vehicle during curfew, police said on Friday.

Assistant Sub Inspector Paramjit Singh killed Arwinderjit Singh and seriously injured Pardeep Singh on Thursday night in Lakhan Ke Padda village.

The ASI was going to the village to drop his friend Mangu in a car when they saw another vehicle coming towards them at 10 pm when a curfew was in force in the area, police said.

They followed the car and signalled to stop. When the car stopped, the ASI fired four to five rounds from his service revolver at Arwinderjit and his friend suspecting that they were going to attack him, police said.

The kabaddi player died on the spot and his friend was admitted was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar but was stated to be out of danger, they said.

Police said there was no personal enmity between any of them and it was a case of confusion. They have arrested the ASI and his friend.

