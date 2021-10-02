Punjab Crisis Live: Punjab is in safe hands, no need to create panic, says Deputy CM Randhawa

Punjab political drama continues to unravel as Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Navjot Singh Sidhu met with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Chani and he is likely to stay on as state unit chief. Stay tuned for updates
Amarinder Singh slams Harish Rawat
Hours after Congress leader Harish Rawat questioned his secular credentials in no-holds-barred attack, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday it was prompted by the "pathetic situation" the party has now found itself.
"Three weeks before stepping down as CM, I had offered my resignation to Sonia Gandhi but she had asked me to continue," said Singh in a statement here, ridiculing Rawat's remarks that he seemed to be under pressure.
The former chief minister said the only pressure he had been under for the past few months was that of his own loyalty to the Congress, because of which he continued to tolerate insult after insult.
Punjab is in safe hands, no need to create panic: Deputy CM Randhawa
Making a veiled attack on former chief minister Amarinder Singh over security concerns, Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday assured everyone that the state is in safe hands and said there is no need to create panic.
Randhawa took strong exceptions to an "alarmist narrative" that is being created by certain people having vested interests about peace and security in Punjab. (PTI)
'Proximity' with Amit Shah puts question mark on Amarinder Singh's secular credentials: Harish Rawat
Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday said Amarinder Singh's "proximity" with BJP leaders like Amit Shah puts a question mark on his secular credentials and warned the Centre not to attempt toppling a majority government in the state.
Alleging that the former Punjab chief minister was playing into the hands of people with whom he had no ideological ties, Rawat said Singh should have stood with the Congress leadership to save democracy. (PTI)