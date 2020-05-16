Punjab extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31, but curfew restrictions to go

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday evening said the coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till May 31, though his government will lift the curfew restrictions.

“From May 18, there will be no curfew in the state. But the lockdown will be there till May 31,” said the chief minister.

He further indicated the resumption of limited public transport services from May 18. He said the state government will announce more relaxations from May 18 but sought support of people in containing the COVID-19 spread in the state.

“I will allow the opening of maximum shops and small businesses from May 18,” the CM said.

The CM, however, said educational institutions will remain closed.